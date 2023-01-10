ICYMI: Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav And His Cousin Naomika Saran In A Viral Pic

Aarav with Naomika Saran. (courtesy: naomika14)

While Bollywood superstars are no strangers to the Internet frenzy around them, their children are also exposed to great interest and affection from fans on social media. So when Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son appeared in a selfie, it went viral in no time. In the image, Aarav is not alone but with his cousin Naomika Saran. Naomika is the daughter of Twinkle Khanna's sister, actress Rinke Khanna. The selfie featuring the cousins was shared on Instagram by Naomika and it received a lot of love from followers on the photo-sharing app. She let the image do all the talking and dropped just a seashell emoji in the caption.

The image of the cousins appears to have been clicked during Twinkle Khanna's birthday getaway. The author spent the day with her family, including Akshay Kumar, children Nitara and Aarav, among others. Sharing images of the fun family holiday, Twinkle Khanna said, “The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead! #thefeastinthefields.”

Meanwhile, a few months ago on the occasion of Aarav's 20th birthday, Twinkle Khanna dedicated a post to her son and said, “And he turns 20! It's hard enough raising them, but it's harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them. It's been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks. Happy Birthday Aarav”

Naomika Saran's mother Rinke Khanna made her film debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). She quit films after her wedding to Samir Saran in 2003. Naomika and Aarav are the grandchildren of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.