Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Wish For Son Aarav Will Melt Your Heart

Twinkle Khanna with son Aarav. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna) (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav is celebrating his 20th birthday today (September 15). On Aarav's birthday, Twinkle has dropped an emotional yet adorable post wishing her "wonderful boy". The actress shared cute pictures of her son with balloons and wrote, "And he turns 20! It's hard enough raising them, but it's harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them. It's been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks." She signed off by writing, "Happy Birthday Aarav!"

Soon after Twinkle Khanna shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday Beta," while Neela Kothari, Tahira Kashyap and others dropped heart emoticons.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in January 2001 after dating for several years and in 2002 welcomed their son Aarav. They are also parents to a daughter Nitara.

A few days ago, she celebrated her husband Akshay Kumar's birthday on September 9. Sharing an adorable picture, she wrote a long note that read, "The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master," followed by a heart emoticon.

