Twinkle Khanna's Niece Naomika Saran Shares A Pic With Her 'Most Favourite Girl' Rysa Panday

Naomika Saran, Rinke Khanna's daughter, treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her with her "most favourite girl" Ananya Panday's sister Rysa. In the image, Rysa can be seen clicking a mirror selfie while Naomika poses in style. Both the celeb kids look beautiful in casual outfits - Chunky Panday's daughter can be seen in a floral printed top paired with jeans, while Twinkle Khanna's niece opts for an all-black ensemble. The image seems to be clicked at a party they attended on Saturday. In the caption, Naomika wrote, "My most favourite girl in the entire world," followed by a white heart emoticon.

On Saturday, Naomika Sara and Rysa Panday partied with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan. The pictures were shared by their common friend Orhan Awatramani on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Naomika Saran keeps her Insta family updated by sharing pictures on her Instagram handle. In February, she graduated from a Gurugram school and shared many pictures from the ceremony. The album also featured her grandmother and veteran star Dimple Kapadia. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Graduated with my favourite people by my side." Soon after she shared the post, her Maasi (aunt) Twinkle Khanna commented, "Love you Naomi."

Earlier this year, Naomika shared a picture with her cousin Aarav, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son. The image seems to be from Twinkle's birthday album. Sharing the picture she simply added a seashell emoticon. Check out the post below:

Naomika Saran's mother Rinke Khanna made her film debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). She quit films after her wedding to Samir Saran in 2003.