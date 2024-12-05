A Blockbuster Frame Featuring Chunky Panday And Coldplay's Chris Martin. Pic Inside

Chunky Panday just can't seem to get over her daughter Rysa Panday's debut at the Le Bal Des. On Thursday, the film veteran shared a post on Instagram featuring some BTS glimpses from the gala in Paris. The first snap captures Chunky Panday posing happily with Boris Kodjoe and Simon Yam. Rock band Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin was also part of the frame. In the next video, Rysa Panday looks like a modern princess as she makes her way to the stage wearing an Elie Saab gown. Oh, and, a peek into Chunky Panday and Rysa's practice dance session left us gushing. A fam-jam moment featuring Chunkey Panday, his wife Bhavana Pandey and Rysa was the major highlight of the album. Sharing the moments, Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Dads and Beautiful Daughters.” The Le Bal Des is a prestigious event by Ophélie Renouard which is observed annually. The event brings 20 young women from elite families aged 17 to 21. They are selected from Asia, Africa, Europe and the US representing tradition, style and philanthropy. The prestigious event aims to raise funds for charity. Earlier, Rya's sister, Ananya Panday also made her debut.

Previously, Chunky Panday as a proud father, uploaded a set of pictures from Le Bal Des on Instagram. Do not miss the adorable father-daughter bond in one of the clicks. “The Belle of the Ball Le Bal Des Paris 2024. My Little Princess Rysa, So Proud of you. Keep Smiling, Ruling and Rocking,” read the side note.

Bhavana Pandey also echoed a similar sentiment as she turned cheerleader for her daughter. In her post, Rysa was seen sharing the frame with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple and acclaimed screen star Sophia Loren's granddaughter Lucia Ponti. ICYDK: Both Apple and Lucia debuted at the event. Bhavana's caption read, “My baby girl shining at Le Bal Des Paris. Shine on. Love you.”

Speaking about her experience, Rysa Panday said, “Dancing with my dad was a moment I'll never forget. It was surreal to be part of such a beautiful tradition, representing not just myself but also my Indian roots on a global stage."

Rysa Panday who is pursuing filmmaking at NYU Tisch School of the Arts appeared in season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.