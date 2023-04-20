To 'Smart Beautiful Fierce Soul' Nysa Devgan, With Love Aunt Tanisha Mukerji

Tanisha Mukerji shared this picture. (courtesy: tanishaamukerji)

It's Nysa Devgan's birthday. She turns 20 today. Wishes are coming in from all corners for the star kid. Well, the one that stole our attention was shared by Nysa's aunt, actress Tanisha Mukerji. She has picked an oh-so-happy picture featuring herself and the birthday girl. The two are twinning and winning in red. Along with the pic, Tanisha wrote, “Happy birthday, my nys. Nysa Devgan, my smart, beautiful, fierce soul. Always be you. Love you [red heart emoji].” Tanisha's fans have also extended their warmest birthday wishes to Nysa in the comments.





Tanisha Mukerji also shared a glimpse of Nysa Devgan's birthday celebration on Instagram Stories. In the clip, Nysa is seen standing next to her father, actor Ajay Devgn as everyone sings the birthday songs. We can hear Kajol's voice in the background.

Kajol too has shared a fun picture of herself and Nysa to mark the special day. In the pic, the mother-daughter duo are looking gorgeous in the shades of silver. Kajol's birthday wish for her daughter read, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh-so-very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.” Replying to the post, Mallika Bhat said, “Happy birthday darling Nysa.”



Ajay Devgn's birthday note for his “baby” daughter was all things love. The actor has shared a collage of pictures that capture the various expressions. His side note read, “#FatherofMyPride...Happy birthday baby.”





Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa alongside Tabu. The film was also directed by Ajay Devgn. Bholaa was a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Kaithi.

Meanwhile, Kajol's last film was Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra were part of the project.