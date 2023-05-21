Inside Nysa Devgan's London Diaries With BFF Orhan Awatramani

Orhan Awatramani shared this image. (courtesy: orry1)

Nysa Devgan – daughter of Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgan and Kajol – is no stranger to attention from fans as well as the media. This, however, does not prevent the 20-year-old from living her best life. A case in point is the latest set of pictures going viral on social media. Shared by Orhan Awatramani, who is a regular fixture on the BFF list of most Bollywood star kids, the pictures show Nysa having a gala time in London. In the set of images shared on Instagram Stories, Nysa looks lovely as she appears ready for a fun night out. Sharing an image of Nysa's gorgeous face, Orry – as he is popularly known – wrote, “Tn,” and tagged her.

Two other pictures shared by Orry also feature him and Nysa Devgn posing for the camera

Take a look:

Orry often shares images with BFF Nysa Devgn. In one of his uploads from earlier this year, Orry and Nysa are seen seated on a camel with Nysa wearing a stunning lehenga. This is followed by an image of the two at dinner. Sharing the images, Orry said, “Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime.”

Last month, on the occasion of her birthday, Nysa Devgn received a special birthday post from her mother Kajol. In a note, the actress said, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh-so-very sweetheart. Love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.”

Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, shared an adorable collage of images with his daughter and wrote, "Father of My Pride. Happy birthday baby."

Nysa is the eldest child of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The couple also has a son named Yug.