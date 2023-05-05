Nushrratt Bharuccha On Not Being A Part Of Ayushmann-Ananya's Dream Girl 2: 'Disheartening'

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared this image. (courtesy: nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who starred in the first installment of the 2019 hit film Dream Girl, in a recent interview with Times of India, opened up on how she feels about not being a part of Dream Girl 2, in which Ayushmann Khurrana has retained his role, while Ananya Panday is the new addition to the star cast. The actress told Times Of India, "When you've done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he's someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo."

She added, "My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole setup and the whole team is special. Of course, it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I'm going to be cheering for them, watching the first-day first show, and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores."

Nushrratt Bharuccha is best-known for starring in films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl to name a few. In the recent years, Nushrratt Bharuccha starred in films such as Chhori, Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu and Chhalaang. She also starred in Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. The actress was last seen in Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She is busy with the promotions of Chatrapathi.