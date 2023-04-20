Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 Teaser Has Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Connection. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: pooja___dreamgirl)

Ahead of the release of superstar Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' unveiled a new promo that has "Bhaijaan" connection to it.

In the interesting promo, Ayushmann, dressed in a saree, is seen mimicking a woman's voice. The clip shows Ayushmann talking to none other than Salman Khan over a call.

"Bhai main doosron ke liye hu, tumhare liye sirf jaan hu..ab tak kuwara hu tumhare chakkar mein zara si shadi nhi ki maine...suna hai is baari Eid pe Puja hogi," a person on the other side of the call, addressing himself as Salman, said.

Bhaijaan is eager to catch a glimpse of Pooja's (Ayushman's character) face and asks her to reveal herself. The video takes an unexpected turn when the light switches off just as Bhaijaan is about to catch a glimpse of Pooja's beautiful face.

Sharing the promo, Ayushmann took to Instagram and wrote, "Apni jaan ke saath Eidi dene aayi hai @pooja___dreamgirl. Swaagat nahin karoge inka? #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.