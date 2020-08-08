Nothing To See Here. Just Sara Ali Khan Enjoying A Gorgeous Sunset By The Sea

From Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared a pic from her vacation

She appears to be holidaying in Goa

Sara can be seen wearing a face-mask in the pic

Sara Ali Khan has been sharing glimpses of her latest adventures on Instagram and they will give you major wanderlust. The 24-year-old actress, on her recent Instagram story, shared a stunning photo of herself with a breath-taking view of the sea as the backdrop - Sara appears to be holidaying in Goa with her family. "Another sunset photo," read a sticker on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story. In the photo, Sara can be seen wearing a mask and colourful athleisure, which match sky in the background, painted in shades of red and purple by colours of the setting sun. Here's a look into Sara Ali Khan's vacation diaries:

Earlier this week, Sara had shared a bunch of photos from her cycling trip around the beach town with her brother Ibrahim. As always, Sara captioned her photo with a very original poem: "Post Rakhi bonding vibe... To match with me I had to bribe... My younger brother - begged him to join my tribe... But his day out was fun - he says 'I can't describe'... To see more please like share and subscribe." LOL.

When she's not cycling around town or enjoying sunsets, Sara is chilling in the pool of her homestay in Goa. The rain made it a bit too dreamy for Sara, who couldn't resist this poem, featuring her favourite Unicorn float: "The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form. Weather will change, rain will transform, we will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform."

Sara and Ibrahim celebrated Raksha Bandhan at their vacation destination and this is what they were upto: "When he says he's always got my back... he doesn't mean it," Sara captioned this ROFL video of Ibrahim annoying her in the pool.

Here's when Sara was busy admiring "sapphire skies."

Meanwhile, what's a "happy Sunday" without some yoga?

Sara Ali Khan, last seen in Love Aaj Kal, is looking forward to the release of Coolie No.1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan.