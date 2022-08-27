Nothing To See Here, Just Katrina Kaif Being Her Fabulous Self

Katrina Kaif shared this picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif has treated her Insta family to new pictures of herself, and we can't take our eyes off. In the images, the actress is sitting on a chair, posing for the camera in a casual outfit - a white t-shirt and denim dungaree. She has left her hair open and is sporting minimal makeup. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Musings". Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!," while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons. Check out the post below:

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot,co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is slated to release on October 7.

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared a post with her "Phone Bhoot boys" and captioned it as: "Back with my (phone and bhoot emoticons) boys. Soon after she shared the post, co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai"

Here have a look:

Katrina Kaif keeps treating her Insta family to her gorgeous pictures. Ahead of her Koffee With Karan 7 appearance, she offered a sneak peek of her outfit. In the images, she can be seen in a black and white ensemble. Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has several films in her kitty - Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.