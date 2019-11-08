Nothing To See Here, Just A Pic Of 'Fit People' Akshay Kumar And Anil Kapoor With Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi shared this picture. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi/)

Mandira Bedi's latest Instagram entry featuring Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor deserves attention. In case you are wondering why, the actress-TV presenter shared a really amazing throwback picture of herself and the actors on Friday and it is, without any doubt, the perfect Friday treat. In the throwback photo, Mandira Bedi looks stylish in a white outfit while Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing casual t-shirts. Going by the post, it appears that the picture was clicked at a cricket stadium in the 2000s, when Mandira Bedi used to host Cricket World Cups. Sharing the photo of the fitness icons, Mandira Bedi, who is also known as a fitness enthusiast, wrote: "Apparently, I hung out with some very fit people back in the day too!"

Mandira Bedi frequently occupies spots on the lists of trends, courtesy her bikini pictures. Her recent photo from her Maldives vacation took the Internet by storm. In the picture, Mandira could be seen wearing a black bikini top and shorts, which she paired with a pink shrug. Take a look

In one of the videos from the vacation, Mandira Bedi could be seen swimming in an ocean connected to her "exquisite water-villa." She captioned her video "When you go with the flow (but mostly against it!) and get your quota of exercise...in the ocean.. right off the doorstep of your exquisite water-villa."

On the work front, Mandira Bedi made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. She went on to feature in movies and shows like Saaho, Ittefaq, CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

