Water Baby Mandira Bedi's Underwater Adventures In Maldives - See Pics

Highlights Mandira Bedi is holidaying with her family She shared glimpses of her underwater adventures Mandira also enjoyed an underwater dining experience

Mandira Bedi is chilling in her "favourite" holiday destination again and is making us green with envy with her updates from the Maldives. This time, the 47-year-old model-actress is being accompanied by her husband Raj Kaushal and their son Vir, who has already been part of a few of Mandira's underwater adventures. In one of her Instagram posts, Mandira and Vir can be seen swimming in an underwater pool connected to the ocean. "When it's all about love in the Maldives. Also when your beautiful water-villa has a pool overlooking the ocean, with some underwater possibilities in the in-villa gym! Whoa," Mandira captioned her video.

Mandira, who is a known fitness enthusiast, is making the best use of her Maldives vacation by working out to her heart's content. Yes, you read that correct. She converted a refreshing swim in the Maldives waters into an exercise session. "When you go with the flow (but mostly against it!) and get your quota of exercise in... in the ocean... right off the doorstep of your exquisite water-villa," she shared a video of her swimming in the ocean with these words. Meanwhile, Vir and Raj Kaushal remained busy chilling in the villa.

Mandira Bedi's underwater adventures continued with a unique dinner experience: "When you fine-dine 6 metres under (water)... it's certainly a picture-perfect, special meal."

Earlier, Mandira Bedi checked into Maldives with a customary bikini shot: "And I'm back to my favourite place on earth: the Maldives."

In July, fabulously fit Mandira Bedi trended a great deal for her stunning Maldives entries on Instagram.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.

