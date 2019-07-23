Fabulously Fit Mandira Bedi Posts Beach Pic From Maldives. Fans Ask If She's 'For Real'

Mandira Bedi in Maldives (courtesy mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi is holidaying in Maldives She shared a bikini photo of hers from her holiday "There couldn't be a happier place for me," she captioned it

Actress-TV presenter Mandira Bedi is having the time of her life in Maldives - she recently checked into the holiday destination and greeted her Instafam with a stunning beachside photo. Mandira Bedi, who has a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast, Instagrammed a beach-bum photo of hers in a scarlet bikini and matching headband with the blue Maldives waters and the white sands forming the perfect backdrop for a balmy vibe. "Making the most of my day today... sunshine and blue sea... there couldn't be a happier place for me," Mandira captioned the photo on Monday afternoon. Mandira's friends - Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Maria Goretti and Vidya Malvade - immediately reciprocated to her post with lots of thumbs ups.

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi's Instafam can't get over how she's set major beach body goals with her photo, courtesy Mandira Bedi's toned torso and fitness band on her leg. "Are you for real?" read a comment while another added: "Damn gorgeous, pinnacle of fitness." One impressed user commented: "Beautiful body" while another added: "Damn those abs. You're setting some serious goals." Comments such as "You are true inspiration" also flooded her feed.

Without further ado, here's how Mandira Bedi has been keeping Instagram inspired with her beach body:

Mandira Bedi, who has been subjected to trolling for sporting beachwear in the past, has never shied away from sharing bikini photos.

Mandira Bedi is married to Raj Kaushal and is parents to son Vir. She featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.