Mandira Bedi Body-Shamed For Her Bikini Pic. 'Disgraceful,' She Was Told

Actress-model Mandira Bedi recently became subjected to ruthless trolling after she Instagrammed a photo of herself in a bikini from the beaches of Crete. Mandira Bedi, who appears to be on a work-turned-holiday mode in Greece, shared a mid-shot selfie from the beach, in which she can be seen sporting a blue bikini, something which a section of her followers on Instagram did not appear to approve. While many hailed Mandira, 46 and mother of one, for setting fitness goals, some body-shamed her and posted comments like "disgusting", "disgraceful" and "vulgar". The rest of the comments are too vile to be reproduced here. Mandira Bedi was also told to opt for surgery by those, who considered her physique unsuitable for beachwear and trolled her for her toned arms. Her "upbringing" was also invoked in one of the comments and remarks are proof of what's so wrong with the Internet.
Sharing the photo, Mandira Bedi wrote: "My first selfie in beautiful Crete. Got a few precious moments for some gym and beach time before the whirlwind begins."
Similar comments were also spotted on another photo of Mandira, posted from Greece:
Those who negatively criticised Mandira's toned physique, perhaps are unaware that Mandira is a sports junkie and fitness enthusiast. Earlier in May, she was spotted doing push-ups in sportswear on the ramp. She shared a photo from the fashion show on Instagram, a part of whose caption read: "I love sport and fitness is a super-important part of my life and so... finding the ultimate support is sometimes tough."
I love sport and fitness is a super-important part of my life and so.. finding the ultimate support is sometimes tough. Bu I think I've found the one! Had an amazing time walking (and doing some push-ups on) the ramp at the #TriumphFashionShow2018 in the #Triaction range. Can't wait to try out the rest of their collection!
Here's more from Mandira's fitness diaries:
CommentsHowever, Mandira appears to be unfazed by the presence of trolls on her social media circle because a look at her Instagram profile will tell you that she's filled it up with her bikini photos.
Mandira Bedi is married to Raj Kaushal and is parents to son Vir. She featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.