When Amitabh Bachchan Said Amid Tensions With Jaya And Rekha, "Don't Believe In Divorce"

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha - the off-screen dynamics of the trio keep find its way to the headlines, even in 2025. Yash Chopra cast the terrific trio in his classic Silsila (1981). The film is rumoured to mirror the tensions of Big B's real life featuring his wife Jaya Bachchan and co-star Rekha. Addressing the tensions, Amitabh Bachchan once said that he doesn't "believe" in divorce.

What's Happening

Famous Biographer Yasser Usman in his book Rekha: The Untold Story once documented what Jaya Bachchan told addressing the rumoured affair between Big B and Rekha.

"Let the whole world say what they want. He [Amitabh Bachchan] has made a commitment to me and he has to have the courage (to say he's in love with somebody else!), and if he is doing something behind my back, it's his problem. Not my problem. He has to live with it. And with his conscience," an excerpt from the book read.

In the same book, Yaseer Usman talked about how Rekha kept the media abuzz with an anecdote of her encountering Jaya Bachchan at their house.

"This is the closest that Amitabh ever came to even admitting that all was not well in the Bachchan household. But Rekha kept fuelling the media fire. In an interview with Stardust, she made a strange claim: that Jaya had invited her over to the Bachchan home one day. 'Jaya did not mind the relationship as long as she thought her husband was only having a fling. It's when she realised that he was really emotionally involved, that is when it began hurting her. She called me for dinner one evening and though we spoke about everything but him, before I left that day, she made sure to tell me, 'I will never leave Amit whatever happens'."

While Rekha and Jaya Bachchan handled the media in their own way, Amitabh Bachchan said that divorce was not the option they were looking for.

"A divorce will never happen in our case. I don't believe in divorce because my basic instincts are Indian. I made an absolutely first-class choice when I took Jaya as my wife'," according to Yaseer Usman's book.

In A Nutshell

Amitabh Bachchan once addressed the tensions between his wife Jaya Bachchan and Rekha, and categorically said he doesn't believe in divorce.