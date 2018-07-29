Mandira Bedi's Then And Now Pic Shows Her Journey From Shanti To Present

Mandira Bedi shared this picture (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Highlights "Then and now...," Mandira Bedi wrote She played the titular in Shanti Shanti was her debut show

Actress-TV presenter Mandira Bedi delighted her Instafam with a wonderful picture of herself, which she shared on Instagram stories. Remember her cult show from the 90s Shanti? The post is a then and now picture of Mandira Bedi from her Shanti days till present. In the older picture, she can be seen wearing an Indian outfit and has been photographed sitting with her eyes closed while in the other one, she looks chic in an off-shoulder stunning black gown. "Then and now...," Mandira Bedi, 46, captioned her post. 1994's Shanti made Mandira Bedi a star. She played the titular in the show.

Here's what Mandira Bedi shared.

Screenshot from Mandira Bedi's Instagram story

Besides being an actress and a TV presenter, Mandira Bedi is also a fitness enthusiast and a sport junkie. Her Instagram account is full of her pictures sweating out in the gym. Some months ago, she did push-ups in sportswear on the ramp. "I love sport and fitness is a super-important part of my life and so... finding the ultimate support is sometimes tough. But I think I've found the one! Had an amazing time walking (and doing some push-ups on) the ramp," read her post.

Mandira Bedi also loves travelling and she has very well documented pictures from her trips on Instagram. She is married to Raj Kaushal and they are parents to son Vir.

While Shanti was her TV debut, Mandira Bedi's first film was 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which she had a supporting role. She had featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also hosted ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007. She also played the host in reality shows like Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior.