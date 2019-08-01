After Bikini Glam On Instagram, Mandira Bedi Posts Pic Of 'Other Gear For Swimming'

Mandira Bedi was holidaying in Maldives (courtesy mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi shared a new pic from her Maldives album "I do have other gear for swimming," she wrote "My brother bought me this diving suit last year," she added

Fabulously fit Mandira Bedi flooded our feed with her bikini photos from Maldives last week and now, she revealed in a new Instagram post that her vacation wardrobe had another kind of "swimming gear" as well. The 47-year-old actress was hailed for setting major fitness goals with her confident swimwear photos while needless to say that a section of her Instafam found it 'offensive' and troll-worthy. Mandira Bedi's new post appears to be her sporting response to trolls. "Hey, I do have other gear for swimming and diving! My brother bought me this diving suit last year and I love it, for its race-car-driver swag! It got its first outing last week... thank you, Harmeet Bedi," wrote Mandira for a photo of hers in a diving suit.

TBH, Mandira Bedi is as awesome in a diving suit as in bikini.

Check out her Maldives throwback to not so long ago post here:

Last month, Mandira Bedi's Instagram was all about sun, sand and sea when netizens spotted her wearing a fitness band on her leg and went berserk. "You are true inspiration," she was told. In more photos, Mandira Bedi was spotted sun-bathing and enjoying the blue Maldives waters. In the past, netizens have tried wardrobe-shaming attempts with Mandira Bedi but she's only responded with more bikini photos.

Mandira Bedi married filmmaker Raj Kaushal in 1999 and they are parents to a son named Vir. Mandira Bedi featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.