Mandira Bedi Sun-Bathes In The Maldives. If Only We Could Get A Tan By Proxy

From Mandira Bedi's Maldives diaries (courtesy mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi shared new pics from her Maldives vacay She went kayaking when in Maldives "Me and this kayak conquered the high seas," she captioned the pic

Actress Mandira Bedi has answered her sea calling and so should you. The actress is having the time of her life in Maldives and her Instagram posts will make you want to pack your swimsuit and take off for the sea. When in Maldives, Mandira Bedi nurtured her adventurous soul as she went kayaking - Mandira, dressed in neon pink bikini, was easy to spot rowing in the Maldives waters. "Me and this kayak conquered the high seas at Club Med Kani," she captioned her photo. Ahead of that, we spotted her soaking up the sun on a sunbed overlooking the blue Maldives waters. "When you make the sunbed your home, there's no looking back," she described her mood.

Here's a look at Mandira Bedi's Maldives diaries:

Mandira Bedi also let out the child in her as she spotted a swing in the middle of the sea!

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi, known for being a fitness enthusiast, inspired Instagram with her bikini photo just a day after she stepped on the white sands of Maldives. "Making the most of my day today... sunshine and blue sea... there couldn't be a happier place for me," she captioned a photo, which shows her chiselled torso and a fitness band on her leg.

Mandira Bedi is best known for headlining the titular role in Nineties' TV show Shanti. She made her Bollywood debut with 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, co-starring with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She has also starred in shows such asCID, 24andKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mandira Bedi was one of Indian audiences' most favourite hosts for Cricket World Cups in the 2000s.

