Mandira Bedi Shares Pics From Her Visit To The Golden Temple

Mandira Bedi shared this image. (courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi shared a set of pictures from her recent visit to the Golden Temple. The actress, sharing the photos on her Instagram profile on Saturday, wrote: "Felt so blessed and grateful to matha teko here after a while." She added the hashtags #harmandirsahib and #goldentemple to her post. Mandira Bedi recently returned from her her Thailand vacation, from which the actress was sharing pictures and videos. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. See Mandira Bedi's post here:

Mandira Bedi loves to share posts from different facets of her life. On Mother's Day, the actress shared this post and she wrote: "I love you mum. And I love being your mum Viru and Tara. Happy Mother's Day to all of us mums."

Mandira Bedi has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mandira Bedi has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads. She also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan.

The actress lost her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal last year. Their son Vir was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal welcomed Tara into the family in July 2020.