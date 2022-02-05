Mandira Bedi Hosts Party For Newlywed Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar At Her Home

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni Roy recently got married

"Thank you so so much for inviting us all to your home," wrote Mouni

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi have been friends for years

Guys, special post alert. Courtesy: Mouni Roy. FYI: It is not from her wedding diaries. This time, she has penned a heartwarming note for the friends in her life. She has called them her “greatest treasures.” It begins like this, “My friends are one of my life's greatest treasures. Friends that are loyal are always there to make you laugh when you are down, they are not afraid to help you avoid mistakes and they look out for your best interest. I love my friends.” Of course, there is a special mention for her BFF Mandira Bedi. For her “dearest M”, Mouni Roy wrote, “This one was hard to find, but it will last a lifetime…My dearest M, thank you so so much for inviting us all to your home, make us laugh, cry, eat, make merry and dance the night away.”

Praising Mandira Bedi for being a wonderful host, Mouni Roy added, “You go beyond to make everything perfect…Loved every second of every minute... WUVV you, Silly.” Yes, the latest upload comes with a couple of pictures. Mouni looks ravishing in a floral saree. Mandira Bedi is giving chic vibes in the LBD [little black dress]. She has teamed it with black winter boots. Oh, we also spotted Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar in one of the clicks. Dashing is the word we have in mind to describe Suraj's OOTD.

Mandira Bedi didn't think much and poured her heart out in the comment space. She wrote, “Oh Mon…. All I can say is Oh Mon…Love you so so much.”

Mouni Roy has also shared some glimpses from the party night on Instagram Stories. Here is an adorable frame featuring the newlyweds. Next, we see a Boomerang featuring Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi and Rahul Shetty. All happy faces. Mandira Bedi also dropped some pics from the gala night. We can spot Arjun Bijlani, Manmeet Singh in the frame.

Screenshot of Mandira Bedi's Instagram story.

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are BFF goals. These beautiful moments straight from Mouni's wedding album are proof. Mandira has shared the frames on Instagram along with a love-filled note for her “Mon.” It read, “Here's looking at you, my loving and lovely friend…Beautiful inside and out. Love you, Mon.”

Mouni Roy didn't miss this special gesture. And, she replied, “But I love you waaaaaayyyyyyyy more. Thankful grateful blessed with you, for your love.”

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The wedding took place as per Malayali and Bengali rituals.