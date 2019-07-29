Mandira Bedi Checks Out Of Maldives With Sun-Kissed Memories. See Pics

Mandira Bedi in Maldives (courtesy mandirabedi)

Actress-TV presenter Mandira Bedi recently wrapped her envy-inducing Maldives vacation with a note of gratitude and wrote: "Yup, that's how memorable this trip to the Maldives was... The ocean, the skies, the beach... and the memories made... all unforgettable." The caption comes with a photo, in which Mandira can be seen enjoying a view of the sun setting on the Maldives horizon - the bench she sits on has an interesting saying: "The only chair you will remember for the rest of your life. Thank you!" Mandira Bedi, who flew into the beach destination last week, has filled up her Instagram with post-card worthy entries from Maldives. We've curated some of the best for you.

When in Maldives, Mandira Bedi raised a toast to "life" and its offerings: "Cheers... to all that this beautiful life has to offer. To bright sunshine, vast blue skies and happy thoughts, with crystal clarity.. now and always! I'm so thankful for all that is... and all that isn't!"

And then she spoilt herself with a floating breakfast in the pool: "There are meals that are brought to your bed and then there are some that are brought to your pool to you!"

Mandira went on a kayaking adventure and "conquered the high seas":

She also indulged in some sunbathing: "When you make the #sunbed your home, there's no looking back!"

Mandira Bedi, who is also known as a fitness enthusiast, shared this photo of hers to send the Internet into a meltdown - her Instafam gave a shout out to her for setting fitness goals. "Making the most of my day today... sunshine and blue sea... there couldn't be a happier place for me," Mandira captioned her photo.

Mandira Bedi is best known for headlining the titular role in Nineties' TV show Shanti. She made her Bollywood debut with 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, co-starring with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She has also starred in shows such as CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mandira Bedi was one of Indian audiences' most favourite hosts for Cricket World Cups in the 2000s.

