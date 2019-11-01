Just Mandira Bedi Having Breakfast In A Pool In The Maldives. We're Jealous

Mandira Bedi shared this photo (courtesy mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi is holidaying in Maldives with her family She started the day with a floating breakfast tray She also enjoyed a mid-ocean yoga session

Mandira Bedi is making memories in her "favourite" travel destination in Maldives and needless to say that she's filling up her Instagram with envy-inducing moments. Mandira Bedi, who is currently in the Maldives with her family - husband Raj Kaushal and son Vir - started the day with a floating breakfast tray in the middle of her water-villa, overlooking the ocean. "There's breakfast in bed... and then there's this," Mandira captioned a collection of photos, in which she can be seen enjoying a cuppa in a bikini - as if she's almost ready for a post-breakfast swim. Mandira Bedi's smiles ear-to-ear in the photo, which perfectly sums up her vacation feels.

However, Mandira Bedi's vacation is very different from ours. Her Instagram updates are a perfect guide on how to turn a chilled out vacation into a work-out week. Mandira Bedi rejuvenated herself with some mid-water yoga with a breath-taking view of the Maldives waters around her: "My morning was spectacular. A yoga class atop a boat... with a beautiful painting-like sky around me," she captioned her Instagram post.

Here's a quick look at the fitness expert's morning routine even when she's on vacation: "Morning well spent... exercise... ocean swim... chill... soak in sun... coffee... music... be! All in this villa. Like I don't want to ever leave like ever!"

Mandira Bedi's vacation itinerary also includes some underwater swimming, an underwater dining experience and a morning walk across the villa as she's on a "100 day of healthy living challenge". Here are some fun posts from the 47-year-old actress-model's Maldives diaries.

Mandira Bedi is setting major vacation goals, don't you think?

