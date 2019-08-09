Saaho New Poster: Meet Mandira Bedi As The Fierce Kalki

Mandira Bedi in Saaho. (Image courtesy mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi will play an antagonist in Saaho Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles The trailer of Saaho will release on Sunday

The posters of Saaho keep getting better and better. On Friday, the makers of the film released the first look of Mandira Bedi from the film and intense is how we would describe it. The 47-year-old actress, who will be seen as one of the antagonists in the action film, can be seen dressed in a black and grey saree as she fiercely stares at the camera. Mandira's edgy hairdo and smokey eyes add a hint of drama to her look. Sharing her look from the film on Instagram, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Kalki - When good is bad. Giving us some major intense vibes, here comes the new character poster of Mandira Bedi as Kalki."

Check out the poster here:

Other than Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh will also be seen in negative roles in the film. The makers of the film introduced us to the villains of team Saaho. Take a look at the posters here:

Saaho is a high-octane action film which stars Baahubali star Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry.

Saaho is scheduled to release on August 30. The film was earlier slated to release on Independence Day and it would have clashed with John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. The much-awaited trailer of Saaho will release on Sunday. Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth and it will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Mandira Bedi has been a part of several television shows such as CID, 24, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Shanti. She has also hosted reality shows like Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.