Saaho: Prabhas Thanks Actors, Producers And Directors For Rescheduling Their Films' Release Dates

Prabhas in a still from Saaho. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas)

Highlights Saaho is slated to release on August 30 The film marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu cinema Saaho will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

After much ado, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho will get a solo release. On Tuesday, the film's lead actor thanked all the actors, directors and producers, who rescheduled the release dates of their films in order to avoid box office clash with Saaho. A thankful Prabhas wrote: "A big thank you to all the actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate Saaho on August 30. Team Saaho is grateful to you all and we wish you the very best for your releases. Love and respect."

Read Prabhas' statement here:

Saaho, which was earlier slated to release on August 15 this year. If Saaho had released on Independence Day, it would have clashed with Telugu films Ranarangam, starring Sharwanand and Adivi Sesh's Evaru. That's not it, Saaho would have also faced competition from two big Bollywood films - Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.

Meanwhile, the makers of Saaho released a new poster of the film on Tuesday, which features Arun Vijay as Vishwank. Check out the poster here:

Saaho is a high-octane action drama, which marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in Telugu cinema. In the film, the action sequences have been choreographed by Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates. Saaho is Prabhas' first film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also features Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay in key roles. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 30.

