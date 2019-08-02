Saaho Song Enni Soni: Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor Introduce The New-Age Love Anthem

A still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

The much awaited track Enni Soni from Saaho dropped on the Internet today and went viral on social media quickly. The makers of Saahoreleased the second song from the film on Friday and we bet Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's amazing chemistry will make you play the Punjabi track on loop. The 2 minutes 20 seconds video shows Shraddha Kapoor romancing with Prabhas amid snow-capped mountains. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Enni Soni might become the most stylish romantic song of the year. Through the lyrics, Prabhas confesses his love for Shraddha and then move on to express how he thinks about her all about time. Shraddha also expresses her affection for Prabhas in an ultra-glamorous way.

Written by Guru Randhawa, the Hindi version of the song has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. Announcing the release of Enni Soni on social media, Prabhas wrote: "The melody of love is here! Enni Soni, Ye Chota Nuvvunna, Mazhaiyum Theeyum and Ekaantha Thaarame Out Now!"

Now, check out the full song here:

Saaho is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali series and it also marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in Telugu film industry. Other than Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Panday. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will open in theatres on August 30 this year. The film was earlier slated to release on Independence Day. However, it's release date was pushed in order to avoid clash with Bollywood films Batla House and Mission Mangal.

