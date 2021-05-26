No Words Needed for Sonam Kapoor's Childhood Pic With Dad Anil, Mom Sunita And Sister Rhea

Sonam Kapoor with her family. (Image courtesy: @sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor posted a childhood picture of herself on Instagram

The picture also features her dad Anil, mom Sunita and sister Rhea

Sonam put red heart emojis in the caption

Actress Sonam Kapoor dropped a priceless gem from her childhood days on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. Sonam's latest post features herself with her dad Anil Kapoor, mom Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. In the picture, Sonam and Rhea as cute munchkins can be seen posing with their parents in the garden. Anil is holding little Sonam in his arms on the left and Rhea is with her mom Sunita on the right. The Kapoor family is flashing their beautiful smiles in the frame. While it is a treat to see Sonam, Rhea and Sunita, Anil's excited look also deserves your attention.

Sonam simply posted a few red heart emojis in her caption. Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor also posted red heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Juhi Chawla dropped red heart emojis as well.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's picture here.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary on Instagram. Wishing them a happy anniversary, Sonam wrote, "There's not a day that goes by where I'm not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could've hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!"

Take a look at her post here.

Sonam Kapoor frequently treats her Instafam with her childhood pictures on the platform. See a few more posts of the actress here.

Anil Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer in 1984. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are their children. While Sonam and Harshvardhan are actors, Rhea is a producer.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix film AK vs AK. The movie featured Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap as leads. Harshvardhan Kapoor also appeared in the film.

Sonam Kapoor now has film Blind coming up.