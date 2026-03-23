'No Tantrums': <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Makeup Artist Recalls Working With Ranveer Singh In 45-Degree Heat

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high, and for all the right reasons. The actor is receiving immense love and appreciation for his performance in Dhurandhar 2, which was released in theatres on March 19.

Celebrity makeup artist Karandeep Singh, who worked on the franchise, has now offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Ranveer's approach to the film. Sharing his experience, he revealed what the actor would often say to the team on set during the shoot.

About Karandeep Singh's Post

Praising Ranveer, Karandeep began his post by writing, "@ranveersingh, we love you... The precision with which you performed Hamza and then transformed into Jaskirat was simply outstanding. As an artist working closely with you, I learned so much about what hard work, persistence and honesty towards one's craft truly mean."

He further added, "I still remember you telling everyone on set - 'Apne kaam pe focus karo... kyunki yeh mazaak nahi chal raha' (Focus on your work... because this isn't a joke anymore). Today, that dedication is clearly visible on screen for the whole world to see. I truly hope people learn from the discipline and passion behind this massive success."



Sharing more details, Karandeep wrote, "As a makeup artist, working with you is always a pleasure. Not once have you shown tantrums, even when we had to apply heavy prosthetics, blood effects and complex makeup for hours - sometimes in 45-degree heat, wearing those intense costumes. Trust me, it's not easy... but you always made it easier for the team."

He also recalled Ranveer's words on set, adding, "And just like you used to say during the shoot, 'Tum logon ko nahi pata humne kya create kiya hai' (You people have no idea what we've created)."

Concluding his post, Karandeep wrote, "Well... now the whole world knows. Thank you for the love, patience and trust you showed in our work."

Ranveer responded to the post by writing, "Love you, my brother... cue Supreme by NSEeb!... rab di mehr."

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been enjoying a remarkable run at the box office. The film has delivered back-to-back centuries since its release and currently stands at Rs 411.12 crore in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.



Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Goes Gaga Over Ranveer Singh, Calls Dhurandhar 2 "Cinematic Ecstasy"