Kajal Aggarwal Goes Gaga Over Ranveer Singh, Calls <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> "Cinematic Ecstasy"

Kajal Aggarwal has joined the chorus of praise for Dhurandhar 2, showering accolades on Ranveer Singh and the entire team behind the blockbuster. Deeply moved by the film's emotional intensity, performances and music, Kajal described the sequel as a cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll. The actor lauded the scale, sincerity, and sheer effort that went into the project, calling it a benchmark-setting sequel.

What Kajal Aggarwal Wrote About Dhurandhar 2

Sharing her thoughts, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Dhurandhar. The Revenge. Take a moment... let it truly sink in. @ranveersingh, I'm still not over what you've done here. The emotion, the intensity, the ease, the sincerity... and the sheer hard work behind it all. Your passion bleeds through every frame. Jaskirat and Hamza will stay with us for a long, long time. Truly, a legend of our times in motion."

She went on to praise the cast and the film's overall impact, adding, "@actormaddy sir, that quiet strength, that calm authority... especially in the final moments, you stirred something deeply patriotic and powerful. @adityadharfilms, this is cinematic ecstasy, pro max. If Part 1 was unforgettable, Part 2 leaves us with so much to feel, process, and admire. You've raised the bar. @yamigautam, what a delight to see you. Effortless, luminous, and impactful as ever. @saraarjunn, loved your portrayal of Yalina, you are incredibly charming!"

Dhurandhar. The Revenge.



Take a moment… let it truly sink in.@ranveersingh , I'm still not over what you've done here. The emotion, the intensity, the ease, the sincerity… and the sheer hard work behind it all. Your passion bleeds through every frame. Jaskirat and Hamza… — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 22, 2026

Highlighting the music as a standout element across both films, Kajal concluded with a special mention for the composer and producers, "@shashwatology, your music doesn't just support the film, it lives within it. From soul-stirring melodies, nostalgic classic remixes and Punjabi folk in Part 1, to an even more elevated soundscape this time... outstanding. Congratulations to the entire team and @officialjiostudios for delivering such phenomenal cinema. Thank you for this experience - it stays."

Talking about Dhurandhar 2's box office, the film, which hit theatres on March 19, has delivered back-to-back centuries at the box office and now stands at Rs 411.12 crore in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Film Makes Back-To-Back Centuries Over Weekend, Stands At Rs 411 Crore In India