Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness First Look: Sonakshi Sinha Headlines Brother Kussh's Directorial Debut

Sonakshi Sinha shared this poster. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha will be starring in her brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut, Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness. The actress announced the project by unveiling the first poster and opened with: "Filming begins soon." The poster features Sonakshi sporting an intense look. Her image is superimposed over a dark blue forest and the silhouette of a person appears from a light source. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar. While sharing the poster, Sonakshi wrote: "Making his directorial debut is Kussh Sinha and I'm looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic Paresh Rawal sir and Suhail Nayyar!"

Kussh talked about working with his sister on the project and shared why he was drawn to the subject of the film.

"Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It's also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They've been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It's a complete win-win for all of us," Kussh was quoted by ANI as saying.

The project is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani of NVB Films, Kussh's Kratos Entertainment and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.

Kussh has been working as a TV and advertising director in India. Sonakshi's second brother Luv Sinha is also an actor and has worked in films like Sadiyaan and Paltan.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will star in the forthcoming film, Double XL with Huma Qureshi.