Sonakshi Sinha Matched Her Hairstyle To Her Outfit. The Result...

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon. In the pictures, the actress can be seen in an all-new look. She can be seen sporting platinum blonde hair. Sonakshi coupled a few close-up shots along with another one with a scenic background. The actress captioned the post: "Not a new look... but its a look. Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out top. Thanking her hairstylist, stylist and make-up artist, Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "Love you guys."

In the comments section of her post, Darlings actor Vijay Varma wrote: "I'm sad it's not Maldives." Huma Qureshi commented: "Scary." Diana Penty dropped fire emojis in the comments section of Sonakshi Sinha's post.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's post here:

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank and Mission Mangal, among others. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda. She will also star in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. She also launched a press on nail brand recently.