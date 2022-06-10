Amid Relationship Rumours, Sonakshi Sinha Shares Pic With Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha posing with Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were recently in the news after Zaheer shared a belated birthday post for her on his Instagram handle and wrote, "I love you" in the captions. Soon after he dropped the post, wedding rumours started doing rounds on entertainment portals. Reacting to the news, Sonakshi posted a video and wrote, "Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do." Now, amid all this, the Dabangg actress has shared another post, dedicating to all her friends, including Zaheer and Huma Qureshi.

Sharing a belated National Best Friends Day post, Sonakshi Sinha captioned it as, "Its #NationalBestFriendDay! Lol cant believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them... Here they are (not in order of preference... they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life)". The actress has shared pictures with her friends, including Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. In one of the photos, both are twinning in a black t-shirt, but with different captions written on the t-shirts. Check out the post below:

On Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha dropped a video reacting to the rumours of her and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. The caption in the video read, "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you adamant in getting me married)?" Check out the video below:

Here's what Zaheer Iqbal posted on Sonakshi Sinha's birthday:

Meanwhile, earlier during an interview with India Today, Zaheer Iqbal opened up on his dating rumours with Sonakshi Sinha. He said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like, okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

On the work front, Sonashi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be next seen in the movie Double XL.