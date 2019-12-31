New Year's Eve: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Seal The Decade With A Kiss

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (Image courtesy sonamkapoor)

Hey folks! Its New Year's Eve and actress Sonam Kapoor decided to sum up her decade in the most beautiful way possible. The 34-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen kissing her husband Anand Ahuja. The Aisha actress accompanied her video with an extensive post. She summed up the last decade as "brilliant." In her post, Sonam listed out the reasons why the last decade was "brilliant" for her personally as well professionally. An excerpt from Sonam's post read, "I met my soulmate Anand Ahuja and got married to him and built a home together. But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way."

Sonam, who started her own clothing brand along with her sister Rhea Kapoor and worked together with her in films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding, added, "This past decade has been the most brilliant. I've acted in some incredible movies where I've met some amazing people who've become lifelong friends. I've made three films with Rhea Kapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices and taken our passion for fashion and started Rheson."

Read Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime-boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in a big fat Punjabi wedding. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Bollywood A-listers.

On the professional front, Sonam featured in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. She also starred in The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.