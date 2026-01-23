OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Border 2</i>, <i>Bridgerton</i> Season 4 And More

As we enter the weekend, everyone is looking for the perfect way to unwind – and what better way to do that than diving into a new film or catching up on the latest OTT release. This week brings a diverse line-up of content across genres.

From the war drama Border 2 to the regency-era romance Bridgerton Season 4, there's something for everyone. If you are looking for drama or laughter, OTT releases like Tere Ishk Mein and Mastiii 4 have you covered. Here is a quick guide to what is streaming and releasing in theatres this week.

Tere Ishk Mein (January 23) – Netflix

After a successful outing in theatres, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is now set to make its OTT debut. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa. The story follows a man named Shankar, whose life is transformed by his complex relationship with Mukti.

Mark (January 23) – JioHotstar

The film features Kichcha Sudeep as suspended SP Ajay Markandeya. He plays a disgraced police officer who uncovers a massive pharma cartel and a child kidnapping racket. He must race against time to save 20 missing children. The cast also includes Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Guru Somasundaram and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Mastiii 4 (January 23) – ZEE5

The film reunites the original trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani. The three bored husbands travel to the UK for a one-week period of no-strings-attached freedom from their marriages.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan (January 23) – JioHotstar

The series narrates a dramatised version of India's lunar missions, specifically focusing on the resilience of ISRO scientists after the Chandrayaan-2 mission setback. It traces the emotional and human journey that led to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3. The cast features Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran and Gopal Datt in lead roles.

Border 2 (January 23) – Theatres

The film is led by a massive ensemble including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the sequel expands the scope to a multi-front conflict involving the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.

Mercy (January 23) – Theatres

The film stars Chris Pratt as Detective Chris Raven and Rebecca Ferguson as Judge Maddox. Set in a near future where capital crime is on the rise, the story follows a detective who is accused of murdering his wife. He has just 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an advanced AI judge before facing execution.

Marty Supreme (January 23) – Theatres

The film is loosely based on the life and memoir of American table tennis champion Marty Reisman. Set in the 1950s, the story follows the fiercely ambitious young Marty Mauser as he pursues his dream of becoming a champion table tennis player.

Gustaakh Ishq (January 24) – JioHotstar

The story revolves around an aspiring poet, played by Vijay Varma, who struggles to revive his father's defunct printing press. He also finds himself in a complex romance with a legendary Urdu poet's daughter, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

It's Not Like That (January 25) – Prime Video

Scott Foley plays a recently widowed pastor and father of three. He meets a newly divorced mother of two, played by Erinn Hayes. As their families navigate grief and new beginnings, a complex romantic spark develops between them.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 (January 29) – Netflix

The new season centres on the love story of the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. Yerin Ha joins the cast as Sophie Baek, a maid who captures Benedict's heart at a masquerade ball.