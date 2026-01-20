Sunny Deol's <i>Border 2</i> Cleared By Censor Board With Zero Cuts, Details Inside

Border 2 has officially been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release on January 23.

Border 2 Certification Details

Border 2 has been given a UA 13+ certificate by the CBFC. The rating suggests parental guidance for younger viewers, given the film's intense war sequences and emotional depth.

Meanwhile, the war drama has passed the certification process without any cuts, ensuring that audiences will experience the film exactly as envisioned by its makers.

The CBFC certification also confirms that Border 2 has a runtime of 3 hours and 16 minutes, positioning it as a large-scale, immersive war film.

Despite its extended duration, the film is already witnessing positive momentum at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Border 2 has recorded an all-India gross advance booking of Rs 2.68 crore for day one, with 83,941 tickets sold across 8,469 shows, signaling strong audience interest ahead of release.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. The film sees Sunny Deol return to the Border franchise, alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. The cast also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Slams Trolls Attacking Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan: "It's Very Easy To Trash Someone And Run Them Down"