New Day, New Pics From Madgaon Express Screening With Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan And Others

Celebs pictured at the film's screening.

Another day, another star-studded screening of Madgaon Express in Mumbai. Another screening of the comedy drama was hosted in Mumbai on Monday night. Kunal Kemmu, who has directed the film, was pictured with the film's lead actors Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi. Soha Ali Khan also attended the screening of the film last night. We also spotted Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sayani Gupta, Sharman Joshi and Cyrus Sahukar were also clicked at the film's screening. See photos from the film's screening here:

The film's director Kunal Kemmu shared a picture from the promotional diaries of Madgaon Express on Instagram and he captioned the post, "Madgaon Faces! #EnjoyTohHoRahaHaina. Madgaon Releasing on 22nd March.. in theatres only."

The official trailer of the film was released earlier this month. Kunal Kemmu captioned the post, "Goa jaane wali #MadgaonExpress aapke nazdeeki theatres mein aa rahi hai 22nd March ko. #MadgaonExpressTrailer out now."

Madgaon Express marks Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut. Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles. Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama.

The film showcases the story of three young friends, who plan out a vacation to Goa. Their dream does come true but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa. And with that begins a comedy of errors. Madgaon Express is slated to release on March 22. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.