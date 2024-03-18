Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa And Others At Madgaon Express Screening

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan attend at Madgaon Express screening

A special screening of upcoming film Madgaon Express was held on Sunday night. Attendees to the screening included the film's cast. along with their families and several other Bollywood stars. Kunal Kemmu, who is making his directorial debut with Madgaon Express attended the film's special screening on Sunday night. His plus one at the screening was his lovely wife and actor Soha Ali Khan. The two also posed for the shutterbugs before making their way inside. Take a look at some pictures from last night.

Actors Patralekha and Huma Qureshi opted for casual outfits for the screening of Madgaon Express. The duo posed together and flashed their brightest smiles for the shutterbugs. Kritika Kamra also marked her presence at the screening. She was seen in a black t-shirt and a pair of blue denim pants.

Neha Dhupia attended the the film's screening with her husband Angad Bedi. The couple posed for a picture with actor and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur.

Speaking of the film's lead cast, Prateik Gandhi graced the screening on Sunday in a funky jacket and pants while Mirzapur star Divyendu was accompanied by his wife Akanksha Sharma at the screening.

Veteran actors Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi attended the screening. For the unversed, Madgaon Express is backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Earlier, while speaking with news agency ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared his thoughts on embarking on a new journey as a director. He expressed, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."