Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 22: Kunal Kemmu's Film 'Continues To Find Its Share Of Audience'

Madgaon Express' day 22 box office report card is here. As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh's recent X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial project earned ₹ 80 lakh on day 22. So far, the film has minted ₹27.57. In his note, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#MadgaonExpress continues to find its share of audience, despite the arrival of two prominent titles [#BMCM and #Maidaan]… The shows at prime locations have also increased, which means it has chances to go beyond ₹ 30 cr mark.[Week 4] Fri 44 lacs, Sat 80 lacs. Total: ₹ 27.57 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

A few weeks ago, Mumbai Police used a scene from Madgaon Express to spread awareness regarding the importance of seat belts. In the video shared on Instagram, the leading trio of the film - Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary — can be seen sitting in a car with seat belts unfastened. The clip ends with the message, “Seatbelt is important,” flashing on the screen.

“An express trip without seat belt will land you straight in the hospital,” read the text attached to the video.

In NDTV's review of Madgaon Express, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The film could well have been titled Madcap Express. Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, is a wild and wacky comedy of errors that rarely, if ever, pauses for a breather. The film is deliriously funny as it moves effortlessly and incessantly between slapstick and sparkling silver-tongued wit.”