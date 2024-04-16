Kunal Kemmu Reveals Why He Named His Directorial Debut Madgaon Express

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu has been receiving good reviews for his directorial debut Madgaon Express. The comedy film features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles and is being loved by the audience and critics alike. Now, in an interview, the director has revealed why he named the film Madgaon Express. The actor-director said, "I wanted to call it Madgaon Express because I like the whole idea…I wanted to place the climax of the film on the train. I didn't know how I would do it, but I wanted to keep the train like an important aspect of the film. That was just the basic idea. And then eventually, when I started writing it, what was most important was to first find these 3 friends, and what they were all about, and what their friendship was all about and how they came back they picked up from right where they left.”

Addressing all the love that is coming his way, Kunal Kemmu also shared a gratitude note a few days ago. Sharing several behind-the-scenes images of himself with his film's cast, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "From day 1 of the shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all happiness and good luck."

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The film could well have been titled Madcap Express. Actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, is a wild and wacky comedy of errors that rarely, if ever, pauses for a breather. The film is deliriously funny as it moves effortlessly and incessantly between slapstick and sparkling silver-tongued wit. Emerging from a bloated movie industry that has all but forgotten the art of genuine humour, and coming in an era of overwhelming cynicism, the bro-mantic laugh riot written by the director himself, is a free-flowing blend of Go Goa Gone and Dil Chahta Hai while steadfastly being its own beast,” and gave it a solid 3 out of 5 stars.

Madgaon Express also stars Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye and Remo D'Souza in important roles.