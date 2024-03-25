Madgaon Express Director Kunal Kemmu's Thank You Note For Fans: 'Thank You So Much For All The Love'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Actor turned director Kunal Kemmu is on cloud nine after his directorial debut Madgaon Express had a promising start at the box office. Summing up his experience of sitting on the director's chair, the Golmaal Again star on Monday, wrote an elaborate note on Instagram. Sharing a couple of behind-the-scenes images of himself with his film's lead stars, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck."

After a promising opening day, ticket sales for Madgaon Express surged significantly on its first Saturday. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 2, the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu amassed ₹3 crore at the domestic box office, doubling its collection compared to the opening day. In total, the comedy-drama has grossed ₹4.5 crore in two days. Madgaon Express revolves around a Goa trip that three childhood friends go on. All is fine till things take an unexpected turn. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in leading roles. The film has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening day box office report of Madgaon Express. He wrote, “#MadgaonExpress exceeds expectations… Gathers momentum on Day 1 thanks to #Buy1Get1 ticket offer… The post-noon shows, gradually, witness better occupancy thanks to patronage of its target audience: Youth… Fri ₹ 1.63 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh added, “The #Buy1Get1 offer is extended to Day 2 [Sat], hence an upward trend is certainly on the cards.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express a solid 3 out of 5 star rating. He wrote, “Madgaon Express, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, harks back in significant ways to the spirit of their Dil Chahta Hai. In terms of style and substance, however, it is a film that wants us to dismiss our worst reverses with peals of laughter, which, not no tangentially, is what the doctor would perhaps order as salve for the tough, fraught times that we live in.”