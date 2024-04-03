Nora Fatehi On Working With Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi And Avinash Tiwary In Madgaon Express: 'Wanted Them To Take Me Seriously'

Nora Fatehi shared this image. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who recently appeared in the Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express, in an interview with Mashable India, recalled being nervous, fearing that her co-stars - Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary – might judge her for being just an “eye candy” in the film. She said, "I was nervous to meet them because I had studied their work, manifested working with them and I wanted them to take me seriously and not think, ‘Oh she is here to just look good' or is some ‘eye candy' for the film. Sometimes actors don't take people like me seriously when you meet them. I was nervous that what would they think about me. So I wanted to ensure I do a good reading, my Hindi is ok, because I wanted them to respect me."

She continued, "But when I met them, they were so amazing. After 10 minutes, I didn't feel that nervousness anymore. Of course I was always thinking that I should do my scenes well, say my dialogues properly, so that they are also happy with me. Actors who take their craft seriously don't appreciate people who don't do the same. It is commendable, because you put so much time and effort, you want the same from the other person.”

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut minted ₹ 0.55 crore on day 12, at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the comedy drama's total collection now stands at ₹18.30 crore, the report added. The film, which hit the theatres on March 22, experienced a slight rise in earnings on day 12, compared to its performance on the second Monday when it amassed ₹0.50 crore. Madgaon Express features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles, while Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam and Remo D'Souza are seen essaying key roles.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Tej starer Matka an upcoming Netflix show.