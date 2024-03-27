Kunal Kemmu Shares Wife Soha Ali Khan's Reaction To Madgaon Express: 'It Was All Positive'

Image Instagrammed by Soha Ali Khan. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Kunal Kemmu has proved his talent as an actor since his debut as a child artiste in the 1987 Doordarshan TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. Now, in 2024, the actor has made his debut as a director with Madgaon Express, a comedy film that he also wrote. In addition to recording great numbers at the box office, the film has earned praise from various quarters. But what did his wife, actress-author Soha Ali Khan, have to say about Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut? Speaking to News18 Showsha, Kunal Kemmu shared that her “feedback was all positive”. He said: “When she had seen a couple of rushes, her feedback was all positive. As much as I trust her and I know that she can be blunt with me, sometimes I feel that she can go easy on me so as to sound encouraging. Maybe she did that to understand whether I'm sure of my film or not.”

The actor-director also added that Soha Ali Khan played a huge role in reinstalling Kunal's faith in himself. He said: “She knew that I was carrying a big burden and I was both excited and nervous about it. But I believe in myself too and so, I know that what she feels isn't completely wrong. Madgaon Express was in the right space. I was proud and happy with what I had made.”

“She [Soha Ali Khan' chooses the right words and she voices her thoughts in the right way. Woh bhigaake thappad nahi maarti. She makes me sit down, calms me down and then lovingly tells me if and when I go wrong. That's her way of slapping me (laughs),” Kunal Kemmu said about his bond with Soha Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, before Madgaon Express hit theatres, Soha Ali Khan shared a warm note dedicated to Kunal Kemmu. Sharing BTS scenes from the sets of the film, the doting wife wrote: “It's safe to say that since the age of 8, a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too! You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer-director. I have always been proud of you - and you have moved me to a myriad of emotions ranging from joy to rage but one thing you have always done is make me laugh, and in a way only you can. How can you stay mad at someone who makes you laugh? I have watched you work so hard on this film - from its very inception - letting your ideas spill onto paper in the wee hours of solitary mornings - to running a set with a confidence and ease a first-time director rarely has. Did I already say how proud of you I am? I wish you truckloads of appreciation and success, my jaan. Like they say, even an onion can make people cry, but not everyone can make people laugh. This is just the beginning - onwards and upwards my love… #madgaonexpress @kunalkemmu P.S. hum yahin is where I want to be …”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have worked together on films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. They have been married since 2015.