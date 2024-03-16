Madgaon Express Song Not Funny: Nora Fatehi Rules The Dance Floor And How

A still from Madgaon Express' song Not Funny. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

After impressing the audience with his acting prowess, Kunal Kemmu has now taken on the role of director. His directorial debut Madgaon Express is all set to release on March 22. On Friday, the makers released the video of its new song Not Funny. Kunal shared a short clip from the song on his Instagram handle. In the video, we can see the leading cast - Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary - grooving to the dancing number. The song has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi, with vocals by Shaarib and Akasa Singh, and lyrics by Kalim Sheikh. While sharing the post, Kunal wrote, “A love triangle is Not Funny. Listen to #NotFunnyOutNow.”

After taking a look at Kunal Kemmu's post, many fans showered red hearts in the comment section.

Earlier, while speaking with news agency ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared his thoughts on embarking on a new journey as a director. He expressed, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."

While sharing her experience of working in Madgoan Express Nora Fatehi said, “I had a lot of fun. Our off-set chemistry was really good. I learnt so much from Kunal and Divyenndu. They are extremely talented. Also, Kunal is a smart director."

In addition to Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, Madgoan Express also stars Pratik Gandhi, Chhaya Kadam, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles. The movie has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.