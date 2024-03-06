Kunal Kemmu On His Directorial Debut Madgaon Express: 'Never Thought I'd Be Directing This'

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu, who has entertained audiences with his acting chops with films like Kalyug, Go Goa Gone, Golmaal franchise and Malang, is now working behind the lens. Kunal Kemmu took over director duties with the film Madgaon Express, which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. In an interview with ANI, Kunal Kemmu opened up about exploring a new stint as a director. He said, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."

On Tuesday, Kunal Kemmu unveiled Madgaon Express' trailer, which showcases three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa. Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama. Nora also got candid about her experience working in the film. She told ANI, "I had a lot of fun. Our off-set chemistry was really good. I learnt so much from Kunal and Divyenndu. They are extremely talented. Also, Kunal is a smart director."

In August 2022, Kunal Kemmu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post. "Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream that flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

Madgaon Express will be released on March 22. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

