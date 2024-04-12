Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 20: Kunal Kemmu's Film En Route Rs 30 Crore

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Madgaon Express' day 20 box office report card is here. As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh's recent X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial project earned ₹ 53 lakh on day 20. So far, the film has minted Rs 26.33 crore. In his note, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Madgaon Express shows no signs of fatigue, has a strong chance of going past ₹ 30 crore mark, which will be a good result for a mid-sized film. Also, its biz rubbishes the notion that mid-sized films sans face-value / big stars have no future in cinemas, they should take the direct-to-digital route.”

Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 3] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.28 cr, Sun 1.43 cr, Mon 62 lacs, Tue 78 lacs, Wed 65 lacs, Thu [#Eid] 53 lacs. Total: ₹ 26.33 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #MadgaonExpress biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 13.85 cr Week 2: ₹ 6.48 cr Week 3: ₹ 6 cr Total: 26.33 cr #India biz.”

A few days ago, Mumbai Police used a scene from Madgaon Express to spread awareness regarding the importance of seat belts. In the video shared on Instagram, the leading trio of the film - Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary — can be seen sitting in a car with seat belts unfastened. The clip ends with the message, “Seatbelt is important,” flashing on the screen.

“An express trip without seat belt will land you straight in the hospital,” read the text attached to the video.

Check it out:

Madgaon Express narrates the story of three childhood friends' Goa trip that takes an unexpected turn. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Remo D'Souza in significant roles. Madgaon Express has been backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.