Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express Reviewed By Sister-In-Law Saba Pataudi: 'What A Fun-Filled Movie'

The makers of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial, held a special screening of the film on Sunday night. The Golmaal actor's cheer squad at the screening included his wife Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Saba Pataudi. A day after, Saba Pataudi shared some inside pictures from the screening along with her review of the film. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram story, she wrote, "So proud of you bro. Kunal Lemmu, you're a genius. What a fun filled mad crazy and super movie. Must watch."

In another picture shared, Saba can be seen posing alongside her sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. Below the picture, she wrote, "Kunal...take a bow! super work bro."

Earlier, while speaking with news agency ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared his thoughts on embarking on a new journey as a director. He expressed, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."

In August 2022, Kunal Kemmu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post. "Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream that flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

Madgaon Express will be released on March 22. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.