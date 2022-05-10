One Word, Many Memes: How Amitabh Bachchan's Reply Inspired Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet came with no context, triggering a barrage of hilarious memes.

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan is synonymous with superstardom in the country. Therefore, it is no surprise that fans are always hooked onto anything to do with the legend. It also helps that the star is extremely tech-savvy and active on social media, keeping fans updated about his professional and personal milestones. So on Monday when the actor posted on Twitter, his fans were all ears. But Amitabh Bachchan's one-word post left fans intrigued.  In the tweet shared on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the actor just said, “Never”. With no emoticons to convey the sentiment of the tweet or any other message to provide context, users on the micro-blogging platform had a gala time coming up with memes and jokes about the post.

Before we head to the meme fest, take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

One fan used Amitabh Bachchan's tweet to convey just how much Indians love cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “Bhai will you be able to watch IPL with the same excitement when dhoni retires? Every Indian:” followed by Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

There was a reference to Virat Kohli's recent lacklustre performance on the cricket field as well.

Several Twitter users also took the opportunity to chastise Amitabh Bachchan for keeping mum on the rising fuel prices in the country.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet could also apply to global warming and carbon emissions by developed countries, one user felt. “When you ask countries to reduce their carbon emissions," the tweet said. 

Tea lovers too assembled in the comments section. “Will you ever stop drinking chai? Me: never,” the tweet read.

And, some notes on “inner peace” too were shared.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several interesting projects lined up including Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uunchai and Project K, among others.

