Poonam Dhillon And Amitabh Bachchan In A Throwback From Her First Film. Can You Guess The Name?

Poonam Dhillon shared this image. (courtesy: poonam_dhillon_)

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon shared a throwback from her first film. On her Instagram profile, she shared a throwback, which is a film still with Amitabh Bachchan. The throwback is from the sets of the 1978 film Trishul , in which she co-starred with Bollywood legends Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. The 60-year-old actress wrote in her caption: "My first film released on May 5th -when I was about 16 years old... Never thought it will be my career ,which I will grow to love so dearly. 44 years have passed - I have done films , TV, theater and now OTT - Thank you God for this wonderful journey and thank you all for the love bestowed over the years. Thanks to my media friends too."

Take a look at the post here:

The actress loves to share good, old throwbacks on her Instagram profile. She shared this one and captioned it: "Nostalgia... feel like becoming daring and chopping long hair to this style! Gonna do a opinion poll from you guys! Please be honest and don't just favour long hair for the heck of it only... Say what suits please."

Here's a throwback of Poonam Dhillon from a photoshoot she did during the initial phase of her career.

Poonam Dhillon was last seen in Jai Mummy Di co-starring Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh. She has featured in several other films including Pathar Ke Insan, Jai Shiv Shankar, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Batwara to name a few.

Poonam Dhillon, a former Miss India, famously starred in the 1979 film Noorie. Her filmography also includes projects like Red Rose(1980), Dard (1981), Romance (1983), Sohni Mahiwal (1984), Teri Meherbaniyan (1985) Samundar (1986), Saveraywali Gaadi (1986), Karma (1986), Naam (1986) and Maalamaal (1988).