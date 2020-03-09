In Poonam Dhillon's 'Nostalgia Series,' Her Memories Of Sridevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan And Sanjay Dutt

Poonam Dhillon shared this picture. (courtesy: poonam_dhillon_)

Actress Poonam Dhillon has been sharing throwback pictures over the past few days. Starting the "nostalgia series" on Friday, she said, "Sharing some moments of films, co-actors and friends through the years." Poonam Dhillon started the "nostalgia series" with a picture of Sridevi. It appears to be a still from the 1988 film Sone Pe Suhaaga. She referred to the late actress as "supremely talented" and "soft spoken." Calling her a "jewel of film industry," Poonam Dhillon wrote, "Starting today with the supremely talented, beautiful Sridevi, who was magic on screen, gorgeous, beautiful eyes, amazing dancer, soft spoken! Her presence and grace is missed. Can't believe two years since we lost this jewel of film industry!" Here's the photo we are talking about:

It was followed by a post for veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Poonam Dhillon shared a poster of 1984 film Yaadgaar featuring herself and Kamal Haasan. In her post, the 57-year-old actress said that "he was a prankster." She wrote, "An actor whom I admired, respected and learnt a lot from. Hardwork, punctuality and dedication are some of them. We had lots of fun also, as he was a prankster and made all of us in the unit laugh with his fabulous sense of humour. Was very close to him and his then wife Vani Ganapathy - a beautiful lady and extremely talented dancer."

On Sunday, Poonam Dhillon also shared a picture of herself and Rajinikanth on her social media handle. She has worked with the actor in various films - 1984's John Jani Janardhan, 1985's Geraftaar and 1986's Dosti Dushmani. Sharing the picture on Instagram from the sets of John Jani Janardhan, Poonam Dhillon wrote, "This unassuming gentleman is a superstar but the humblest nicest person I worked with. Did few films with him but both of us were too shy to chat too much! Totally admire his real life humility and on screen charisma!" She added, "Rajini jaisa koi nahi!" Take a look:

On Monday, Poonam Dhillon shared an old photograph of herself and Sanjay Dutt. She captioned it, "Sanju baba - the mad cap on sets - having fun and always fooling with all unit people and everyone's favourite!" Poonam Dhillon played the role of Sanjay Dutt's love interest in the 1991 film Qurbani Rang Layegi. She revealed in her post that Sanjay Dutt's father Sunil Dutt, who has directed the 1981 film Rocky, offered her a role in his film. Sanjay Dutt made his debut in Bollywood with this film. However, the role that Poonam Dhillon was offered was of Sanjay's sister. She said, "Did only one film with him as his heroine - though Dutt saab did offer me a role in his 1st film Rocky - but of his sister, which as advised by my seniors I refused. Was told if I did sister roles I would be branded."

On the work front, Poonam Dhillon was last seen in Jai Mummy Di co-starring Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh. She has also featured in several other films including Pathar Ke Insan, Jai Shiv Shankar, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Batwara and many more.