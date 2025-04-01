UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Supports Free Streaming Of Netflix's <i>Adolescence</i> In Schools

Adolescence, a Netflix original, is making headlines for tackling important issues like shielding kids from violent misogyny and harmful content on social media.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne and producers Emily Feller and Jo Johnson at Downing Street for a discussion on child protection. They were joined by representatives from charities like Tender, the NSPCC, and The Children's Society.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister's office announced support for a Netflix initiative to stream Adolescence for free in secondary schools across UK.

The series will be available on the Into Film+ streaming service, with the healthy relationships charity Tender creating guides and resources to help schools dive into its themes.

Talking about Adolescence, Keir Starmer said, “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you — it hit home hard,” as quoted by Variety.

The British Prime Minister added, “It's an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show. As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they're seeing and exploring the conversations they're having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences.”

Adolescence follows the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who gets arrested for the murder of a girl at his school.

Alongside Owen, the show features Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, and Faye Marsay in key roles.

Talking about the impact of the series, Anne Mensah, Netflix VP of UK content, said, “Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today's society.”

She added, “We're incredibly proud of the impact the show has made, and are delighted to be able to offer it to all schools across the UK through Into Film+. As part of this, healthy relationships charity Tender will create resources for teachers and parents to help them navigate the important topics the show explores.”