<i>Scooby-Doo</i>: A Live-Action Show Currently In The Works For An Eight-Episode Series

Back in April 2024, it was reported that Netflix had committed to a script-to-series development for Scooby-Doo. It has now been confirmed that a live-action series of everyone's favourite cartoon is officially in the making. It will have eight episodes.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will function as writers and showrunners on the show, along with executive producing with Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner. This will take place under the Midnight Radio banner.

Netflix took to X, as they shared the announcement.

The post read, "A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix. In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy - who may have witnessed a supernatural murder."

The popularity of Scooby-Doo has been known to all with multiple animated series and theatrical films made on it.

The upcoming series will revolve around the incredible characters that were created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for the production company Hanna-Barbera, in 1969.

The new series is a modern adaptation of the mystery-solving teen gang and their special dog.

The official synopsis shared by Tudum Netflix reads, "During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever-so-handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

